Paws 4 A Cause Rescue is set to receive a $6,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Fontana, San Bernardino, and the surrounding area.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier, the organization said in a news release.
Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Paws 4 A Cause Rescue is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“Petco Love is providing support that will enable us to help more pet owners with spay/neuter and basic pet care. Additionally, it supports our effort to partner with local animal control agencies to rescue underage, ill and injured strays. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide more support for residents of the Inland Empire,” said Nancy Hofrock, Paws president.
Paws 4 A Cause is a nonprofit organization that holds adoption events each Sunday at the Fontana Petco from noon to 4 p.m. The events showcase adoptable pets and provide rescue volunteers the opportunity to work with the public to address their needs.
Paws, which has been serving the Inland Empire since 2014, is a foster based organization that houses pets in loving temporary local homes. Foster homes are essential to the work of saving lives. The Fontana Petco provides support for adoptable cats who are on display and up for adoption in the store habitat.
Since 2014, Paws 4 A Cause Rescue has provided safe and loving foster homes, veterinarian care, and placed more than 1,600 cats and dogs.
For more information about Paws 4 A Cause Rescue, visit Paws.rescuegroups.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.
