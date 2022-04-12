Penske Truck Leasing has constructed a new state-of-the-art facility in Fontana.
Located at 15436 Valley Boulevard, it is the second full-service company location in the Fontana area.
The new location will allow the transportation company to better serve its existing customer base in the area, as well as provide capacity to serve new customers, Penske said in a news release.
At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).
“Opening our second Fontana facility will allow us to support a growing customer base and expand the district’s footprint to attract future business,” said Senior Vice President of the Western Region Ed Mendoza. “This new state-of-the-art facility is outfitted with innovative technology to keep pace with the growth and current demand of the transportation industry.”
The location is 34,031-square-feet and sits on 5.5 acres. It has six truck service bays, an automated wash bay, a full-service fuel island and two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The Level 2 EV chargers installed on-site have the ability to charge vehicles such as the Ford E-Transit van and similar light-duty vans and trucks.
Penske currently employs 25 associates at the new facility, and is hiring diesel technicians, customer service representatives, and drivers locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the north Fontana area and at other Penske locations across North America visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.