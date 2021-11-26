Pina Furniture in Fontana will be celebrating its grand opening in Fontana on Dec. 2.
The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at 17696 Foothill Boulevard.
The grand opening is being promoted by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the Chamber at (909) 822-4433.
