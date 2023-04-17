Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food -- opened a new Fontana location at 16055 Sierra Lakes Parkway earlier this year, the company said in a news release.
In 2022, the brand reached a total number of 12 locations in Southern California, making this location its 13th in 2023. This will be Pizza Guys’ second location in the city of Fontana. The brand currently has more than 82 stores open and operating across three states.
"For almost 37 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction," the news release said. "Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with customer-oriented business people that want to grow through franchising."
“So far this year we’ve opened two locations in different parts of California, which is a great direction to be headed in,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. “We’re getting ready to introduce new menu items and anticipate wider satisfaction as we get closer to reaching our goal of opening 10 new locations in 2023.”
For more information about Pizza Guys, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaguys.com/franchising or call (909) 653-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.