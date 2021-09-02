Fontana Police Chief William Green will be the guest speaker at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
Green will update the business community on upcoming laws and safety regulations in Fontana.
The cost to attend is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.
Interested persons can register online at fontanachamber.org.
I wonder why the Fontana police won't give us an update about the one Fontana police officer that molested A 16 year old girl a year ago
