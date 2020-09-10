A presentation about the effects of the coronavirus on the Inland Empire is being planned by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"State of the Coronavirus -- Fact vs. Fiction" will take place on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.
Attendees will hear directly from Dr. Troy Pennington, D.O., M.S. from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center during the virtual event.
Also speaking will be David Glick, executive director of the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Foundation, and Edward Ornelas Jr., president and CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. Ornelas is also a Fontana resident.
There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Inland Empire, including more than 50,000 in San Bernardino County.
For more information, visit https://www.iechamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.