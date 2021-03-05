Inland Empire residents who receive both scheduled doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are so well-protected their chances of becoming seriously ill from the virus are virtually zero two weeks after their second shot, said Dr. Albert Arteaga, president and founder of LaSalle Medical Associates.
About two weeks after the first dose, the level of protection is approximately 50 percent, and two weeks after the second dose, the level of protection is about 94 percent, Dr. Arteaga said.
And in the unlikely event that someone did come down with the illness two weeks after the second shot, it would be a much milder case, he said.
“About two weeks after your second shot, you are virtually assured that you won’t die from this scourge,” he said. “Getting the vaccine is something to be proud of, something to share with others.”
LaSalle Medical Associates operates clinics in Fontana, Hesperia, Rialto, Victorville and two clinics in San Bernardino. The clinics have been administering the Moderna vaccine for almost six weeks, and Arteaga said it’s highly effective based on what he’s seen.
He believes the other vaccines being used in the United States are probably just as effective.
Arteaga said that some critics may point to the six-percentage point difference between 94 percent and 100 percent to question the Moderna vaccine’s effectiveness, but “six percent is a very low percentage,” he said.
Dr. Arteaga said seniors and others eligible for the vaccine per state and local guidelines can call LaSalle Medical Associates at 1-855-349-6019 and schedule an appointment.
“When we get the vaccine, we don’t hoard it. We give it out as quickly as we can,” he said.
Dr. Arteaga is a nationally recognized expert on immunizations. In 2012, he was honored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which selected him as California’s first “Childhood Immunization Champion.”
