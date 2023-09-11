The price of gasoline is continuing to climb.
Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have risen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.35/g on Sept. 11, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Prices in San Bernardino are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Some stations in Fontana are still selling gasoline for less than $5 per gallon. Fuel Up! at 16090 Arrow Boulevard and American Gas at 9111 Citrus Avenue were the cheapest at $4.89 as of Sept. 11, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices were pushed higher on the West Coast this week due to refinery snags, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
But DeHaan added that with “most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I'm hoping this year won't be any different."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.