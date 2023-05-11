Progressive Real Estate Partners, a leading Southern California Inland Empire based retail real estate brokerage, announced it has closed the $6 million sale of South Sierra Plaza, a 17,250 square-foot unanchored strip center located at 10660 South Sierra Avenue in Fontana, according to a news release issued by Progressive Real Estate Partners.
The 12-unit center traded at a 6.6 percent cap rate based on 93 percent occupancy.
South Sierra Plaza is less than one-half mile from the heavily traveled Interstate 10 Freeway and is located along a major Fontana retail corridor with numerous national retailers including Target, Ross, 24 Hr. Fitness, TJ Maxx and many others surrounding the property.
Progressive Real Estate Partners’ President Brad Umansky and Investment Sales Advisor Lance Mordachini exclusively marketed the property and represented the seller, a private Los Angeles investor who is also the original property developer.
In addition to brokering the sale, Progressive brokers Paul Galmarini and Albert Lopez handled the lease-up of the center maximizing the property value prior to listing. Cameron Diab of D & Z Properties represented the buyer, a private Los Angeles-based investor.
Built in 2006, the property is home to a variety of e-commerce resistant services and eateries that cater to the local community including a dentist, nail salon, Armed Forces career center, staffing agency, Japanese eatery and Peruvian restaurant. Comprised of smaller spaces, no single tenant occupies more than 20 percent of the center, providing the buyer a diverse income stream and tenant mix, the news release said.
South Sierra Plaza features highly visible pylon signage and enjoys outstanding visibility and unobstructed frontage on Sierra Avenue. Furthermore, the Social Security Administration office is directly adjacent to the property, attracting a steady flow of weekday traffic, and there are several new development projects in close proximity, including two new hotels and a satellite college campus. About 325,000 people with an average household income of $84,640 live within a five-mile radius.
“This transaction benefitted from an assumable loan that was at a 5 percent interest rate for a portion of the purchase price,” Umansky said. “Loan assumption is a relatively new financing trend since existing loans were more of a burden for many years but in the current interest rate environment the ability to assume loans that were priced from 2015 to 2021 may facilitate sales that might not have been achievable otherwise.”
