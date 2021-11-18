The Route 66 Classic Car Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at R&B Auto Center, 16020 Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
Admission is free for the public.
To register a vehicle for the car show, visit: https://pickupslimitedpomonavalleycom.regfox.com/route-66-toy-drive
The event will also include food from Apartment Cafe (coffees and pastries) as well as the In-N-Out Burger truck. A DJ will provide music, and there will be awards and drawings.
This event will also include a toy drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy that will be distributed to a needy child.
