R. Dale Evans, Sr. has been named the new advertising representative for the Fontana Herald News, Publisher Tim R. Shoffeitt announced.
Evans, a Fontana resident, is excited about the opportunity to serve the local community.
He was a Fontana Chamber of Commerce Ambassador for the past three years and is currently a member of the Fontana Exchange Club Board of Directors. He also is the Fontana Pastors United crisis chairman.
Evans previously lived in Illinois, where he was a local sales manager/account executive for WYKT-Star Radio Corporation and an account executive for Next Media.
He attended Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois and Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois.
For advertising needs, Evans can be reached by calling the Herald News at (909) 822-2231, his cell phone at (815) 549-5678, or his email address at rdevans@fontanaheraldnews.com.
