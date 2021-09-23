Radial, a bpost group company and a leader in ecommerce solutions, recently announced its plan to bring on 3,110 entry-level fulfillment center workers in Rialto and Montebello to support increased ecommerce demand this holiday season.
Seasonal associates will be at the forefront of ecommerce, leveraging cutting-edge technology to process online orders - including picking, sorting, packing and shipping.
Recent consumer research conducted by Radial reveals that 65 percent of shoppers plan to either increase or spend the same on online purchases during the holidays this year compared to 2020.
“Peak is a crucial time for our clients; year-over-year, the demands on ecommerce increase, making the jobs we are looking to fill absolutely essential,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, vice president human resources, Radial. “We pride ourselves on the fun and engaging culture we create at each site and our people truly are the greatest assets at Radial. We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for seasonal employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team during such an exciting time of year.”
The Rialto location is one of Radial’s 25 fulfillment centers.
To learn more about the seasonal job openings in Rialto and Montebello, visit https://www.radial.com/jobs/seasonal-workforce?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.