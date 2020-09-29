Radial, a bpost group company, has announced its plan to bring on more than 2,000 entry-level fulfillment center workers in Rialto to support unprecedented ecommerce demand this coming holiday season, the company said in a news release on Sept. 29.
Seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing and shipping.
Consumer research reveals that 66 percent of shoppers plan to increase their online purchases during the holidays this year. As ecommerce demand reaches new heights in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers must significantly scale their fulfillment workforce to meet holiday shopping needs.
With 20+ fulfillment centers and a global fulfillment and transportation network, Radial is well-versed at helping retailers successfully navigate peak shopping season while keeping worker safety at the forefront, said Eric Wohl, chief human resources officer and senior vice president.
Wohl said that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radial remains committed to safety and has made it a priority to implement processes and technologies to maintain the health and safety of every worker. These initiatives include:
• Implementing automated temperature thermal screenings for anyone prior to entering every facility, visitors included
• Requirements to wear masks at all times
• Adjustments to working layouts and technology enhancements to enable and enforce social distancing
• Wearable alert badges to remind and train new hires on social distancing best practices
• Heightened hygiene and sanitation procedures across every site to reduce risk
"The health and safety of our employees is Radial's number one priority," Wohl said. "We've always prided ourselves on our people-first approach, and we've built a culture where coworkers feel like family. This close-knit community is part of what historically has made us so successful at achieving peak season goals for our clients. When demand increases, our people work together to rise to the challenge."
Seasonal workers at the Rialto location will receive benefits including competitive hourly wages and opportunities for overtime, the company said.
To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings, visit Radial's career page.
In addition, Adecco will be hosting a hiring event to help fill Radial's fulfillment center roles. This event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 685 E. Carnegie Drive, Suite 130 in San Bernardino. The contact number is (951) 205-4495.
Adecco career experts will be available to assist with the application process and answer questions. In accordance with CDC and social distancing guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the application process. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply.
Interested candidates can also apply online at Adecco's Radial career page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.