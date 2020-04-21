The Raising Cane's restaurant which opened in northeastern Fontana earlier this year has been a popular attraction, and its drive-through has remained very busy throughout the coronavirus crisis.
Nationwide, the Raising Cane's chain has not had any layoffs, the company said.
While the majority of its 500 restaurants are open and serving customers through its drive-throughs, Raising Cane’s dine-in only restaurant has shifted operations to make face masks instead of its signature chicken fingers.
Raising Cane’s employees have begun sewing three-ply cloth masks to ease the shortage at local hospitals, donating more than 600 masks after the first week of production. As the employees get more proficient, the numbers are expected to grow significantly in coming weeks, the company said.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of our Crewmembers for stepping up and supporting our community in such a meaningful way,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “When our Crew came up with the idea, I was immediately on board.”
Teams of employees -- many of whom had never sewn before this initiative began -- are being paid to produce the masks. The two teams work in block schedule shifts in adherence with the company’s social distancing procedures.
“I haven’t ever sewn before but I’m a quick learner and I love being able to do this for my community,” said Rachael Morgan, general manager for Raising Cane’s.
“We have not furloughed any Raising Cane’s Crewmember, and it’s our company’s mantra ‘no Crewmember left behind,’” Graves said.
Raising Cane’s is also finding other new ways to give back, such as its “Cane’s In The Moment” Virtual Entertainment Series. The series features a different artist or group every Wednesday and Friday through April 29. In addition, during every concert Raising Cane’s will host a fundraiser for healthcare workers or disaster relief organizations.
The April 17 performance with Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra raised more than $35,000 for the Bella Bowman Foundation's Relief Comfort Care bags for hospital workers.
Every performance will be played on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. For the performance schedule and more information about Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series, visit https://raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.
