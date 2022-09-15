Now that the weather has become more pleasant, local residents are being encouraged to check out Fontana’s Farmers’ Markets, which take place on two days during each week.
The Farmers’ Markets had to be canceled on two occasions earlier this month because of an extreme heat wave, but they are back at their regular locations and times:
• Southridge Park, 14501 Live Oak Avenue on Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m.
• Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Starting Oct. 2, the market at Fontana Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents can find fresh local produce, healthy prepared foods, and specialty items each week.
For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/3496/Fontana-Farmers-Markets
