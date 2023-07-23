Fontana residents are invited to stop by the city’s two Farmers’ Markets and purchase some fresh produce during the summer months.
The city hosts certified Farmers’ Markets at:
• Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue, on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue, on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
Not only do the Farmers’ Markets support local farmers, but they also bring people together and create a sense of community, the City of Fontana said in a Facebook post recently.
For more information, visit FarmersMarket.FontanaCA.gov
