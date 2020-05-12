Lots of Fontana residents have been doing their part to help local restaurants stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fontana Chamber of Commerce reported on May 11 that no Fontana restaurants that are members of the chamber have permanently closed down due to the health crisis.
It has been nearly two months since California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a temporary shutdown of the state's businesses, which included a restriction that all dine-in restaurants could only operate on a drive-through, delivery, or carryout basis.
Eateries throughout the state, including ones in Fontana, have been going through difficult times, but many have managed to stay open under the extreme circumstances -- so far.
The City of Fontana and the Chamber of Commerce have been constantly encouraging residents to support the restaurants.
In fact, Laycee Blount, the program and events manager for the chamber, is promoting "TakeOutTuesdays," in which:
• Chamber members order a take-out or delivered lunch for themselves and/or their employees or friends;
• Participants take a photo with their food order;
• Participants post the photo on social media and tag @fontanachamber or send it to the Chamber in an email to Alazzia@FontanaChamber.org.
Some of the Fontana restaurants the Chamber promoted on May 12 included Shakey's Pizza, Spice Jar, Tio's Mexican Restaurant, Miguel's Jr., Roc's Creole Seafood, Chili's Grill and Bar, Summa Sushi, Chapala Restaurant, Raising Cane's, Farmer Boys, and Carl's Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.