Concerned about rising coronavirus infection rates ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on July 1 that several sectors must close their indoor operations in San Bernardino County and 18 other counties.
The sectors which must close their indoor operations are restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and card rooms.
In addition, all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs must halt their operations immediately, both indoor and outdoor.
These closures will remain in place for at least three weeks, state health officials said.
Newsom said that the state is in discussions with tribal sovereign nations such as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians regarding casino operations.
“Your Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of new restrictions, and while we’re disappointed in the mandate, it’s not entirely surprising based on our county’s spike in cases and hospitalizations,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We simply have to do better in the fight against this virus. It is still not the time to get together with friends and extended families. And wearing masks while in public really has to become second nature.”
Newsom and other public health officials have largely attributed the recent spike in cases to people ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing protocols. The governor also expressed concerns about gatherings of friends and extended families during the Independence Day weekend, urging people to limit such gatherings to those who share a household.
“Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus. Wear a face covering and keep physically distant outside the home. Don’t gather in groups, and if you are older or have a condition that puts you at higher risk of COVID-19, protect yourself by staying home,” Newsom said.
Over the past 14 days, the state has seen a 51 percent increase in hospitalizations and a 47 percent increase in ICU admissions.
“We don’t like the trendline, and that’s why we’re initiating this ‘dimmer switch’ effort to start pulling back,” Newsom said.
----- TO ENFORCE THE NEW RESTRICTIONS, the state has established a multi-agency strike team that includes the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, CalOSHA, the Department of Business Oversight, the Department of Consumer Affairs and the California Highway Patrol. Newsom said these teams will work in partnership with local public health departments and local businesses.
Newsom stressed that enforcement will initially focus on “education and encouragement” rather than take a punitive approach.
“We are not coming out with a fist; we are coming out with an open heart,” he said. “Ours is an education-first mindset.”
He noted, however, that the state will pursue businesses he called “aggressive violators of our health guidelines.”
According to Newsom, the counties have been “incredibly cooperative.” He said his intent is to focus on rewarding counties for good behavior in responding to the pandemic, rather than take a punitive approach.
