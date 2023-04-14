The California Restaurant Foundation (CRF), a nonprofit focused on investing in and empowering California restaurants and their workforce, has partnered with the state’s energy companies to bring back the third consecutive Restaurants Care Resilience Fund.
This year’s fund totals $2.1 million, making it the largest Resilience Fund program to date, allowing CRF to increase grants to $5,000.
Due to the generosity of SoCalGas, the PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), CRF expects to help more than 360 independent restaurant owners across California build more resilient businesses for the long-term.
Resilience Fund applications will be open from April 15 to May 7 and can be found at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.
Grants will be available to all California-based restaurant owners located in the utility companies’ service areas that have less than five units and less than $3 million in revenue. Priority will be given to restaurants that have yet to receive a grant; however, previous recipients are encouraged to re-apply.
While last year’s Resilience Fund grants could be used on retention bonuses and equipment upgrades, this year’s $5,000 grants can be applied to technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.
The expanded priorities reflect the Resilience Fund’s commitment to providing California’s vibrant restaurant community with the financial support needed to build stronger, more resilient businesses that will continue to feed and contribute to their local communities for many years to come. Since the fund’s inception, 788 grants have been awarded to independent restaurants across California — 68.5 percent of which were women-owned and 83 percent were owned by people of color.
The Resilience Fund is currently accepting additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals who want to invest in California’s restaurant community. Donations of all sizes are accepted and celebrated at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience. For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Resilience Fund, please visit www.restaurantscare.org.
