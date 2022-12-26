The Rialto City Council has moved forward with steps to minimize the impact of truck traffic and industrial development across the city, according to a press release issued on Dec. 23.
This month, the City Council approved a moratorium on truck traffic on seven sections of roadway while also restricting outdoor truck storage within the city.
The truck traffic moratorium will be in effect for 45 days, effective Dec. 13, with the possibility of extending it after that 45-day timeframe. During this period, commercial vehicles with three or more axles weighing 9,000 pounds or more will be prohibited from using the following stretches of roadway:
• Riverside Avenue from Locust Avenue to Ayala Drive
• Ayala Drive from Casmalia Street to Riverside Avenue
• Ayala Drive from the Route 210 Freeway to Baseline Road
• Baseline Road from Cedar Avenue to east city limits
• Pepper Avenue from Route 210 Freeway to Rialto Avenue
• Slover Avenue from Cactus Avenue to Riverside Avenue
• Santa Ana Avenue between west city limits and east city limits
The city is in the process of updating truck route signage and coordinating with businesses that are impacted.
The truck storage moratorium, also in effect for 45 days with the possibility of an extension, prohibits the creation or expansion of truck and container parking facilities in the city, except as otherwise provided by law.
“The health, safety and quality of life of our residents are our No. 1 priority as city leaders. While we are sensitive to the economic benefits of logistics and industrial development in Rialto, we strongly believe that the steps we’ve taken provide a necessary balance and, in the end, safeguard our community,” said Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson.
