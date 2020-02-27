A grand re-opening event was held for the newly-renovated Cascades Sonrise Apartments, previously known as Sonrise Senior Citizen Villa, on Feb. 26.
The event was coordinated by the Cascade Sonrise Development Corporation in association with Loveland Church.
The complex, located at 7222 Sierra Avenue in Fontana, is for low-income seniors.
Each of the 81 units has been completely remodeled with new flooring, panels, and air conditioning.
The entire complex has been improved to include thermal gas heating and solar energy panels.
During the ceremony, a resident described how she was living out of a car and had to daily search for public facilities to address basic hygiene needs until she found housing at Sonrise.
Loveland Church Pastor Chuck Singleton remarked that the celebration was just the beginning of long-range plans to contribute to stemming the tide of housing insecurity facing disenfranchised communities across the state. CSDC, Inc. has several projects on the drawing board in the Rialto/Fontana areas as well as in South Central Los Angeles.
The event was attended by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Armendarez. In addition, representatives from the office of Congresswoman Norma Torres, the office of 5th District San Bernardino County Supervisor Josie Gonzales, and State Sen. Connie Leyva and Assemblymember Eloise Reyes were in attendance.
