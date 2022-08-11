Rock Honda of Fontana recently made a special donation to help in the fight against cancer.
David Latif, the general manager at Rock Honda, donated $500 to be used by Fontana resident Mercy Campos for the American Cancer Society’s Lights for Hope program.
Campos, a member of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, will be going to Washington, D.C. in September to display Lights of Hope (bags like the Luminarias used during the Relay for Life) at a ceremony at the Washington Memorial.
She said she was thankful for the donation by Latif. “I presented him with bags to be given to employees or customers to be decorated,” she said.
Lights of Hope are decorated to either honor someone who has been lost to cancer, celebrate someone who has survived, or encourage someone who is currently fighting the battle, Campos said.
After two years of holding the event virtually, it will now be returning to D.C.
