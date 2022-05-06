Paul Su, vice president of retail leasing and sales at Progressive Real Estate Partners, recently completed a lease transaction with Round Table Pizza for a 2,700 square foot end cap space with enclosed patio at 10515 Sierra Avenue in southern Fontana.
The store will reflect the chain’s new prototype design and is expected to open in the fall of this year.
Round Table Pizza will join Chipotle, Jamba Juice and Jersey Mike’s Subs in the 100 percent leased shop building.
The property is directly adjacent to a Hilton Garden Inn hotel and across from the Palm Court Shopping Center, which is home to Target, Ross, TJ Maxx, 24 Hour Fitness, Kaiser Permanente and more than 25 other shops, services and dining spots.
Founded in California in 1959, Round Table now has more than 440 restaurants across the United States. The popular pizza chain’s menu includes handmade pizza with dough prepared in-store daily, wings, salad, garlic parmesan twists, cinnamon twists, and a variety of beers and wine.
