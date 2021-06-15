The 5th Annual San Bernardino County Economic Forecast Conference will be held on Thursday, June 24.
This in-person event, which is presented by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Building, 320 N. E Street in San Bernardino.
The theme will be "Back to Business."
"Following an unprecedented 15 months of business closures and restrictions on activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of California is fully reopening," said Edward Ornelas Jr., president of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber. "A key question looming over this long-awaited news is how long will it take for businesses and the economy to recover? Will things return to trend by the end of 2021? 2022?"
To answer these and other pressing questions, renowned economist and forecaster Christopher Thornberg will deliver a new forecast for the United States, California, and San Bernardino County economies during the conference. Thornberg is the director and adjunct professor of the UCR Center for Economic Forecasting and Development
"His bright, data-based outlook is built on the recovery already happening in labor markets across the nation -- and on the strong growth that has occurred throughout the pandemic in housing, personal income, savings rates, and other key indicators," Ornelas said.
For more information, send an email to info@iechamber.org or call (909) 456-8900.
