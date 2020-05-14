With the limited re-opening of some Phase 2 businesses beginning on May 8, San Bernardino County is looking to owners and managers of businesses and facilities to establish safe reopening guidelines.
“All of our residents and business owners need to know that a successful reopening of our economy takes personal responsibility,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “We must all act responsibly, whether we work in a store or look to visit one. We are asking all our residents to please respect safe distances and absolutely wear a face cover when indoors around other people. If we can support one another during this reopening, we can get through this that much sooner, and most importantly, safely.”
The county is aiming to greatly assist local businesses in achieving a safe and sustainable reopening on May 14 by launching the COVID-Compliant Business Partnership Program.
This program will help all businesses establish and promote a safe and prosperous environment for owners, employees, and customers, and provide cash incentives to small businesses that pledge to require physical distancing, face coverings, and rigorous hygiene, Hagman said. A website will offer details on the program and information on how to participate.
The San Bernardino County COVID Recovery Coalition, made up of various government, business, and organizational leaders from throughout the county, wants all workforces, starting with those in early Stage 2 businesses, to address the following areas of concern:
• Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan. Every workforce is different, with unique characteristics and challenges. No one is in a better place to know how to conduct operations safely than the owner, managers and employees of an individual facility. Start by reviewing this linked guidance, https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/ for each early Stage 2 business, specific to California’s roadmap to reopening.
• Protect and support worker health and safety. Limit workforces to essential personnel and, whenever possible, ensure that vulnerable workers have alternative assignments. Supply and require use of face coverings and personal protective equipment. Develop policies that ensure employees stay at home when they are sick. Relocate break areas outdoors with physically distant seating.
• Ensure appropriate physical distancing. Ease into opening by limiting occupancy initially by 25 percent capacity in order to evaluate operational protocols. Use floor markings and manage traffic flow to ensure six-foot distancing between individuals as much as possible. Request all patrons wear face covers at entrances and while indoors. Avoid congregating.
• Ensure proper infection control. Follow strict cleaning and sanitation standards, appropriate for your place of work or business. Establish operational procedures to frequently clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
• Train all employees on new procedures. All workers need to understand your site-specific protection plan. Consider use of temperature checking apparatus, but at the least, ensure employees know how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them.
• Communicate with the public. Post clear signage to communicate your new safety protocols to visitors, including the requirement to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with workers or strangers. Participants in the COVID-Compliant Business Partnership Program will receive signage from the county.
• Offer transactions and services online and at curbside whenever feasible. Accommodate curbside pick-up to keep vulnerable populations safe. Continue to encourage takeout and delivery service.
"We can all look to the model set by our grocery stores and other Phase 1 essential businesses that have shown how to offer a safe retail environment. The bottom line is that if we want to keep our economy open, we all have to take responsibility in keeping one another safe," Hagman said.
"Let’s do the right thing and keep the curve flat. We are confident our businesses, employees and patrons can do what it takes to get through this together."
