Responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and statewide stay at home orders, San Bernardino County has launched a variety of programs -- ranging from limits on evictions to the COVID Compliant Business Partnership -- to help residents and businesses cope with these unprecedented challenges.
Much of the county's focus has been assisting the area's most vulnerable populations.
One of the county's programs is Great Plates Delivered, a food delivery campaign for senior residents that is being implemented by the Department of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) in collaboration with the Office of Emergency Services, 2-1-1 San Bernardino County and the County Joint Information Center, along with the State and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
DAAS began by recruiting 37 local restaurants to participate in the program. These community-minded establishments prepare three nutritious meals a day for delivery to older residents who meet a variety of criteria (e.g., having pre-existing health conditions and income levels well below the federal poverty limit).
In addition to assisting county residents, the program has benefited restaurant owners and employees by generating a crucial new source of revenue.
“Because of the program, we were able to bring back 75 percent of our staff,” said Mark Furuuchi, owner of Gourmet Gourmet Catering. “Thus far we have served nearly 35,000 meals, and the response from recipients has been 100 percent gratitude.”
Chef Henry Gonzalez, who owns Spaggi's Restaurant, agreed.
“I train my staff to cook with passion -- as if they were cooking for their own parents or grandparents,” he said. “With our food, seniors are feeling the love of their county and the state. At the same time, this program has helped our business, it’s helped our vendors, and it’s helped us keep all our people employed.”
Since its launch in early May, the program has already provided more than 485,000 meals to almost 2,700 residents living in 60 communities throughout the county. Great Plates Delivered was originally slated to conclude in June, has been extended until Sept. 9.
“We’ve been very pleased with this program and its impact on residents who are susceptible to the disease and face a variety of related challenges,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are thankful for the participating restaurants, which have helped ensure people obtain delicious, healthy food, as well as the volunteers who have given their time to deliver those meals.”
----- NONPROFITS AND OTHER COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS ALL PLAY A PART
Great Plates Delivered is not the only food assistance campaign helping county residents cope with recent difficulties.
Efforts also include Food Assistance programs such as Meal and Diaper Distribution program and the Grab and Go School Meals program.
In the latter program, the county’s Preschool Services Department has been working with Sunrise Produce to distribute 150,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables to county residents during the first two phases of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Famers-to-Families program. The county is anticipating approval on Phase 3, which will add meat, eggs and dairy to the menu of items that will be given to residents.
More than 100 food banks and pantries have been providing meals to county residents who have lost their jobs or have otherwise been severely affected by economic challenges. Operated by nonprofits, school districts, churches and other faith-based organizations, these food banks have played a critical role in ensuring county residents avoid going hungry during these arduous times.
“We are very proud of the way the county has been fulfilling its mission to meet the needs of the community, and impressed by the heartfelt, collaborative spirit we’ve seen from community groups and private businesses alike,” Hagman said. “It is truly gratifying to see how members of the local community have joined together during a time of crisis to help our fellow citizens.”
