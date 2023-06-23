The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department (TAD) served 11,513 taxpayers and processed $21,239,291 million in federal and state refunds and credits this tax season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)/Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program in 2023.
This resulted in more than $2.5 million in additional refunds and credits to about 3,400 additional taxpayers over last year.
The free income tax preparation services were available to eligible low-income families and individuals throughout San Bernardino County, ensuring access to the EITC and other federal and state credits. The refunds and credits received will help taxpayers financially and will help stimulate the local economy, the county said in a news release on June 23.
The department served taxpayers in-person at 12 TAD locations, several community-based organizations, colleges, libraries, unions, and mobile units, as well as On-Line Tax (OLT) services.
“Our dedicated staff not only prepared returns but educated taxpayers on law changes that impact their refund amount,” said TAD Director Gilbert Ramos. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide this important service to our community and the benefits it brings to the individuals and families served.”
