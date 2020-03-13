San Bernardino County Tax Collector Ensen Mason is reminding taxpayers that it is tax time, and out of an abundance of caution, he is strongly encouraging taxpayers to pay their property taxes online and avoid large public crowds. Other easy and convenient ways to pay include by telephone and by U.S. mail.
“During tax installment time, our office assists over 1,000 taxpayers in person daily,” said Mason. “Although we enjoy providing in-person customer service, with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, it is important for taxpayers to avoid large crowds.”
Mason urged taxpayers to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html to learn about preventing COVID-19 spread in communities.
Mailed tax payments should be sent to the Tax Collector’s Office at 268 West Hospitality Lane, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0360. Payments must have a USPS postmark on or before April 10 to be considered timely.
Electronic payments are accepted online at www.MyTaxCollector.com, and by phone at (909) 387-8308 or (760) 241-8829, and can be made using a checking or savings account free of charge. Credit card payments are also accepted; however, they include a convenience fee charged by a third-party processing vendor.
