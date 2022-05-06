The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department and the Public Defender’s Office will hold a job fair and record-clearing event on Thursday, May 12 at the Anthony Munoz Community Center, 1240 W. 4th Street in Ontario.
More than 20 employers will be on site.
The county’s Preschool Services Department, Transitional Assistance Department and Veterans Affairs will also be on hand to provide services and information to attendees.
The Public Defender’s Office will be available to help eligible attendees with expungement (clearing a criminal record).
Job seekers are urged to register for the event using this link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/expungement-and-job-fair-in-the-4th-district-hiring-and-record-clearing-tickets-311504838357
