San Bernardino County’s property assessment roll for 2022 showed an all-time high of $288 billion in value, including $26 billion in Fontana, according to County Assessor-Recorder Bob Dutton.
The assessment roll reflects the total assessed value of real, business, and personal property subject to taxation in San Bernardino County as of the previous lien date of Jan. 1
This roll had a 9.3 percent net increase as compared to the 2021 assessment roll, with continued residential and industrial construction adding to the increase.
“As county assessor, my philosophy has been to ensure San Bernardino County property owners receive fair, accurate and timely valuations, and that all available tax saving exemptions and exclusions are applied,” Dutton said in a news release. “It is important to note that despite the increase in home prices seen throughout our county, most property owners will not see an equal rise in their property value assessments for tax purposes as a result of Proposition 13’s requirements.”
California’s Prop. 13, passed by voters in 1978, requires county assessors to only reappraise a property to determine the fair market value for assessment purposes, also known as the “base year value,” at the time of change of ownership, for new construction, or when a property’s current market value is below its base year value.
Prop. 13 limits the growth of a property’s annual base year value adjustment to no more than CCPI or 2 percent, whichever is lower. This annual valuation is then listed on the assessment roll and is used by the county’s tax collector to determine the general county tax levy, which is 1 percent of the base year value, as mandated by Prop. 13.
Dutton supplied the following notable statistics:
• 227,901 San Bernardino County property owners were provided the homeowners’ exemption, saving them $15 million in property taxes.
• 4,628 disabled veterans qualified for the disabled veterans’ exemption, equaling to more than $6.6 million in property tax savings.
• 4,477 welfare institutions such as schools, churches, museums, and non-profits received more than $97 million in property tax savings.
• The City of Ontario has the highest assessed value at $36 billion, followed by the cities of Rancho Cucamonga ($32 billion) and Fontana ($26 billion).
• Incorporated cities as a total are valued at $245 billion, a 9.3 percent increase.
• Unincorporated areas are valued at $42 billion, a 9.3 percent increase.
In accordance with state law, county assessor property valuations are used to determine the general tax levy for property owners in a given county. This source of revenue is the most reliable source of funding that goes toward fundamental public services such as first responders, schools, libraries, and our parks, as well as other city and county services.
Dutton said that assessed valuations should not be used as forecasts or be deemed as predictions of future property valuations. Annual assessment rolls are snapshots in time as of the previous lien date of Jan. 1. Individuals wishing to see their personal assessed value may visit ARC’s website at arc.sbcounty.gov or call 1-877-885-7654.
