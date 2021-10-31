Employers in San Bernardino County hired more than 11,000 workers in September as the labor market reached its strongest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the County Workforce Development Board.
The county’s unemployment rate dropping a full percentage point — to 6.6 percent — while the number of jobs jumped from 902,900 in August to 914,000 in September. Unemployment in the county is now at its lowest level since March 2020.
“The latest job numbers reinforce the strength of the San Bernardino County economy heading out of the pandemic. We have truly become one of the fastest-growing population, business and employment centers in the U.S., with a robust labor pool to meet the needs of employers and support continued expansion well into the future,” said Curt Hagman, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
The county has jobs that opened on Oct. 30. Local residents are invited to apply and share these job openings with those who may be interested in them.
Recruitments listed are subject to final department approval. Job seekers can check sbcounty.gov/jobs for the most up-to-date recruitments.
