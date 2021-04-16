Colliers arranged the sale of a significant industrial park located at 18750 Orange Street in Bloomington, the company announced in a news release on April 15.
The property features 184,770 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and is positioned in proximity to the Interstate 10 and 215 freeways.
Senior executive vice president James Min and the Colliers Korean Corporate Solutions Desk facilitated the $30.8 million transaction and represented buyers, Kwangwon USA, Inc., and YS & Son Company in the venture.
The brand-new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was initially slated for leasing at the end of 2019. The United States Postal Office briefly occupied the space during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before it was purchased by the buyers in 2021.
The client partnered with Colliers in efforts to expand their business from Korea to the greater Los Angeles market, an important gateway to Asia, the company said.
The Colliers Korean Corporate Solutions Desk is the only global real estate advisory team solely focused on negotiating lease and sales transactions for Korean-based companies expanding operations to major cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Desk counsels, collaborates and bridges differences in culture and corporate practices as Korean investment in U.S. real estate continues to steadily grow. Korean-based representations include corporations such as LG, Hyundai and Samsung.
“Our Korean Corporate Solutions Desk is thrilled with the outcome of this deal,” Min said. “Momentum within the global marketplace has carried through the pandemic. Korean companies are increasing capital investments in U.S. real estate. This transaction showcases a focal point of these companies to strategically optimize performance throughout key North American markets. More Korean-based capital will continue to find its way to the United States.”
