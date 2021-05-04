Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) announced on May 3 that San Bernardino County restaurants are now able to apply for direct federal relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the $28.6 billion relief fund created by the passage of the American Rescue Plan.
Eligible Inland Empire small businesses are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible through this link:
https://restaurants.sba.gov/requests/borrower/login/?next=/
“Independent restaurants, breweries, wineries and other similar small businesses are essential to the fabric of the Inland Empire’s economy. These small businesses are job creators and hubs for our community, and we need to do all we can to support them. I was proud to help pass the American Rescue Plan and push for this funding, and I’m confident that with these resources our region’s small businesses can come out of this pandemic stronger than ever,” said Aguilar.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023. Persons can visit SBA.gov/restaurants for more information.
Entities eligible to apply:
• Restaurants
• Food stands, food trucks, food carts
• Caterers
• Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
• Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
• Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
• Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
• Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
• Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
• Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products
Aguilar is the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus and is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the committee responsible for funding federal agencies and programs. His district includes part of Fontana.
