The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) on Dec. 17 unveiled its newest job center in the heart of the county’s East Valley, providing greater access to resources, technology and support services for thousands of job seekers and employers.
The 24,000 square-foot facility, located at 508 Inland Center Drive in San Bernardino, is one of three America’s Job Centers of California (AJCCs) managed by WDB across the county.
It offers about 50 percent more space than the previous East Valley AJCC location, including six training classrooms and a large resource room with enhanced technology for individuals looking for new employment or career opportunities.
During the open house, community leaders said the facility will help advance WDB’s commitment to helping people build their careers while ensuring that employers have qualified workers to meet their business needs.
“Our Workforce Development Department is, quite simply, one of the best there is when it comes to preparing job seekers for 21st -century career opportunities,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the County Board of Supervisors. “With this wonderful new facility, we’re confident that you will be able to do an even better job of fulfilling your mission — and in the process, help to build a stronger economy and a stronger county.”
County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., whose 5th District includes the new center location, described the timing as critical, coming out of the pandemic.
“We hear all the time how tight the labor market is, and we know, here in San Bernardino, that we’ve got a growing population that can fill those jobs,” Baca said. “With the support services that are being offered, every day, within the walls of this impressive new facility, we have an opportunity to help individuals and families fulfill their dreams and, in the process, to uplift the community.”
Leonard X. Hernandez, San Bernardino County’s chief executive officer, described the new one-stop center as another important step forward in fulfilling the Countywide Vision — a key element of which is the development of a skilled workforce that attracts employers and contributes to a vibrant local economy.
“The location is outstanding, and will provide greater access than ever for individuals who are looking for a job or would like to advance their careers,” Hernandez said. “In the process, we’re able to support business growth, attract more jobs and provide a pathway toward even greater countywide prosperity.”
Among the benefits of the new AJCC is the opportunity to hold two job fairs per year within the adjacent Inland Center Mall.
“Businesses are only as successful as their people,” said WDB Chair Phil Cothran, a Fontana business owner. “We have a unique opportunity here in San Bernardino County. Companies and industries are bringing good jobs into our community, and it’s up to us, working together, to make sure we’ve got the talent pool to fill those jobs.”
In addition to the new East Valley center, WDB operates AJCCs in the West Valley — 9650 9th Street, Suite A, in Rancho Cucamonga — and the High Desert — 17310 Bear Valley Road, Suite 109, Victorville.
