San Bernardino County's unemployment rate dropped from 9.1 percent in October to 8.0 percent in November, according to data released on Dec. 18 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
Riverside County's jobless rate went down to 7.8 percent, the EDD said.
California’s unemployment rate dropped 0.8 percent to 8.2 percent in November as the state’s employers added 57,100 jobs.
This comes after October’s upward-revised gain of 145,600 jobs (+100 jobs). California has now regained approximately 46 percent of the 2,615,800 non-farm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April.
