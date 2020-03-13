San Bernardino County's unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in January, according to data released on March 13 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
California’s unemployment rate also remained at its record low of 3.9 percent as the state’s employers added 21,400 non-farm payroll jobs.
California has gained 3,389,000 jobs since the current expansion began in February of 2010, accounting for 15.0 percent of the nation’s 22,573,000 job gain over the same timeframe, the EDD said.
State officials said they were pleased with the 119 months of job growth in California, but they were very aware of the possible effects of the coronavirus on businesses.
"Currently, we are monitoring the economic impacts of the coronavirus very closely, as are all Californians, the nation, and the world. The state is committed to making sure employees and businesses have updated information and resources to ensure public safety and business resiliency," said Lenny Mendonca, the governor's chief economic and business advisor, and Julie A. Su, the state's labor secretary.
"In this fluid environment, we want to make sure California's workers and employers are aware of programs like State Disability Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Paid Family Leave, and technical assistance and loan programs for small businesses. To review these resources and more, visit the GO-Biz and Labor and Workforce Development Agency websites."
