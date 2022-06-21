In response to resident concerns, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors made several amendments to the County’s short-term rental (STR) ordinance and imposed a 45-day moratorium on the approval of new STR permits during its regular meeting on June 14.
The temporary pause on permits was taken to give county staff time to study zoning proposals to increase enforcement efforts, hire additional code enforcement staff, study enforcement activities and zoning proposals of other jurisdictions, and implement the approved amendments, according to a news release issued by 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford.
The county’s Department of Land Use Services will continue accepting and processing applications for STRs during the moratorium, but no new permits will be issued. The pause does not apply to applications submitted before the moratorium took effect or to applications to renew existing short-term rental permits.
Prior to the Board of Supervisors’ action, the Planning Commission considered the proposed STR ordinance amendments on Feb. 3 and again on March 3 after county staff made additional revisions to the rules. Commissioners voted 4-0 (with Vice Chair Ray Allard absent) in favor of recommending approval of the amended ordinance.
The amendments approved by the Board:
• establish a limit of one STR for parcels under two acres and a limit of two STRs for parcels over two acres;
• clarify that STR permits do not run with the land and identify a permitting procedure for alternative shelters;
• cap occupancy at two persons per bedroom plus two additional guests;
• limit total occupancy in an STR to 12 persons regardless of the number of bedrooms;
• establish an annual permit rather than previous biennial permit;
• provide $150 permit fee credit for STR owners who install noise monitoring devices;
• mandate that hosting platforms require STR permit numbers for all listings in the County’s unincorporated communities.
In addition, the supervisors agreed to limit individual and corporate owners of STRs to two permits. The limit does not apply to previously issued permits. The ordinance changes go into effect July 28.
Supervisors also discussed other potential changes to the STR ordinance, including placing a cap on the total number of permits issued by the county and requiring hosting platforms to not accept a booking transaction unless the hosting platform can confirm the host has the required STR permit at the time of the transaction.
In addition, the Board asked county staff to look into rules banning landlords from evicting long-term tenants to establish an STR and allowing for some wiggle room in the application of the STR ordinance. The county could, for example, allow a very large STR with only two bedrooms to host more than six occupants.
Supervisors also directed staff to look into whether the STR ordinance should apply to unincorporated areas in the Valley Region, which includes Oak Glen, Mentone, Bloomington, and other unincorporated communities.
These changes and other possible revisions will be heard by the Planning Commission before being presented to the Board of Supervisors for a final determination.
Prior to developing the amendments, county staff conducted a survey of residents that garnered more than 2,000 responses. Respondents expressed concerns about trash, noise, and the loss of community due to an over concentration of STRs in their neighborhoods.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, STR numbers increased substantially in the county. In 2020, there were 1,404 permitted STRs in the county; in 2021, the number increased to 2,905. Today, there are more than 5,300.
The last revision the Board made to the STR ordinance substantially increased fines for noncompliance. Previously a first offense within a year was $100, a second offense was $200, and third offense was $500; those fines are now $1,000, $2,000 and $5,000.
Residents can report STRs in violation of the county’s ordinance, including operating without a permit, by calling (800) 205-9417. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
STR owners and residents can access additional information about short-term rentals in the county, including a map of permitted locations and the updated STR ordinance, at https://str.sbcounty.gov.
