San Bernardino County’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.5 percent in March to 4.1 percent in April, according to data released on May 19 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
Riverside County’s jobless rate was also 4.1 percent, the EDD said.
Meanwhile, California’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percent between March and April to 4.5 percent, as the state’s employers added 67,000 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy.
Since the current economic expansion began in April 2020, California has gained 3,120,000 jobs, a monthly average gain of 86,667 jobs over that time.
Ten of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in April, with Private Education and Health Services (+21,700) leading the way.
