San Bernardino County’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October, according to data released on Nov. 18 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
The county’s jobless rate was lower than California’s rate, which rose to 4.0 percent, the EDD said.
However, the state’s employers added 56,700 non-farms payroll jobs to the economy in October, and California has not only regained all of the 2,758,900 non-farm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now surpassed that total with a gain of 2,789,700 (101.1 percent) jobs since that time.
October marked the 13th consecutive month of job gains for a total increase of 768,100 jobs over that time period and a monthly average of 59,085 jobs.
