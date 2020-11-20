San Bernardino County's unemployment rate was 9.1 percent in October, according to data released by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys on Nov. 20.
Overall, California's jobless rate dropped 1.8 percent to 9.3 percent in October as the state’s employers added 145,500 jobs.
California has now regained nearly 44 percent of the 2,615,800 non-farm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April.
"California’s ongoing economic recovery depends upon each and every one of us doing our part," said Chris Dombrowski, the acting director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, in a joint statement with California’s Labor Secretary Julie A. Su.
They said that October was a strong month for the state, but the rise in COVID-19 cases is a reminder of how the economy is tied to the ongoing public health crisis.
"With the state under a limited stay-at-home order and as we approach the holiday season, how we choose to navigate public and workplace interactions will have a direct impact on our loved ones, our friends, our communities, and our economy. Together we can support and protect our businesses, customers, and workers when we do our part," Dombrowski and Su said.
