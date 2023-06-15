It has been 10 months since San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) has been delivering passenger service with airline partner Breeze Airways, and through the end of May, more than 45,000 passengers have utilized SBD.
Inland Empire residents can now fly from their local airport to just about anywhere in the U.S. or the world with nonstop and one-stop flights.
Breeze currently offers nonstop service from SBD to San Francisco — where travelers can take connecting flights from multiple airlines across the globe — and one-stop, BreezeThru service to Provo, UT.
Nonstop flights to Las Vegas, with one-stop, BreezeThru service to Hartford, CT — a gateway to the East Coast — are also offered.
SBD has been a new and welcome choice for the region’s travelers due to its affordable fares, easy access, and inexpensive parking, according to Mark Gibbs, the director of aviation.
“The SBD team — airport and airline staff, TSA, and our many other partners — continue the dedicated work of delivering an easy and affordable travel experience on a seriously nice airline that flies to places our residents and local businesses want to go,” Gibbs said.
He said the terminal is open and modern, security lines are short, and boarding gates are close, giving passengers time to relax at the Tarmac Lounge for lunch and catch up on work with the airport’s free Wi-Fi.
For more information about flights, destinations, and amenities, visit FlySBD.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.