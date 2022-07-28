San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) welcomed an estimated 3,000 people on July 23, but the guests didn’t depart or arrive on airline flights. At least not yet.
Instead, they arrived at SBD to enjoy the Ready for Takeoff concert, a celebration of first-ever scheduled airline service.
Daily nonstop flights between SBD and San Francisco International Airport (SFO), with one-stop, same-plane service to Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah, launch on Aug. 4.
The outdoor concert took place streetside, in front of the airport terminal on a clear and cool evening, with SHAED and SUR performing live on SBD’s 737 plane stage.
“The Ready for Takeoff concert was a preview for the public to experience the convenience and ease of using SBD and to raise awareness of new airline service,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “We want our community to know and enjoy the advantages of flying local. With Breeze Airways offering low fares, and on-airport $5-daily parking, SBD is the best deal in town.”
For more information about what the airport offers, visit www.FlySBD.com.
