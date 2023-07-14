San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) is ranked as having the cheapest airfares among U.S. airports by Travel and Leisure, a travel magazine and global media brand.
Based upon data from the “Average Domestic Airline Itinerary Fares by Origin City for 2022” report, published by the U.S. Department of Transportation, passengers departing SBD in 2022 paid an average airfare of $98.03, which was the lowest among all airports in the U.S.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Travel and Leisure for offering the lowest-cost airfares in the country, a primary reason why customers continue to choose San Bernardino International Airport for their travel needs,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “Breeze Airways’ attractive fares to the places people want to go allow Inland Empire residents to start close and travel far from their local airport.”
SBD launched first-ever passenger service with Breeze Airways in August of last year, offering nonstop flights to San Francisco and one-stop service to Provo, UT. In February, Breeze added service to Las Vegas, a flight that continues on to Hartford, CT.
Nearly 50,000 travelers have flown on Breeze Airways since the launch of service.
“New and returning customers appreciate Breeze’s affordable fares and in-demand destinations, along with SBD’s convenience and $5 overnight parking,” Gibbs said.
U.S. airports that followed SBD with the lowest fares in 2022 were Santa Maria, CA; Ogden, UT; Provo, UT; Stockton, CA; Concord, NC; Fort Collins/Loveland, CO; Wilmington, DE; Trenton, NJ; and Hagerstown, MD.
For more information about San Bernardino International Airport, and Breeze Airways’ flight destinations, schedules, and low fares, visit FlySBD.com.
