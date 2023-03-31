San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) has released its annual operational results, which reveal that the airport reached several notable milestones in the growth of its air cargo activity.
In 2022, SBD surpassed one billion pounds of all-cargo aircraft landed weight, SBD said in a news release.
Last year, SBD handled a record-breaking 1.39 billion pounds of all-cargo aircraft landed weight, the highest amount in the airport’s history. That figure represents a 60 percent increase over 2021, when the airport reported landed weight of 872 million pounds and a 197 percent gain since 2020, when landed weight reached 471 million pounds.
Nationally, SBD continues to outperform among the 130-140 airports in the United States that serve all-cargo aircraft and is quickly ascending in their rankings. Based on the previous year’s data reported by the FAA, the airport’s landed weight of 1.39 billion pounds would place it in the top 30 cargo airports in the country, climbing from the top 60 in 2020, and from the 102nd position in 2018.
“That SBD is able to sustain double-digit growth in air cargo activity year after year demonstrates the value the airport delivers to its partners every day,” said Mark Gibbs, the airport’s director of aviation. “They choose SBD for its unmatched convenience, its robust logistics infrastructure, and its prime location in the highly competitive Southern California market.”
