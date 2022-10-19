San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday.
Travelers can book seats starting as low as $29 one way at FlySBD.com.
Breeze’s announcement comes less than three months since the carrier launched first-ever scheduled passenger service from SBD. The new flights to Las Vegas and Hartford on Airbus A220 aircraft — with three seating configurations that include Nice, Nicer, and Nicest class — joins current nonstop flights to San Francisco, which continue on to Provo, UT, on the same airplane.
“We always look forward to providing more convenient and affordable service for our San Bernardino guests,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president. “This new route will give everyone a faster, more convenient way from the Inland Empire to the entertainment capital of the world — and onto Hartford and the northeast.”
Breeze, an airline founded by aviation entrepreneur and JetBlue founder David Neeleman in 2021, focuses on connecting travelers in underserved cities with air service to the U.S. destinations they want to visit most, the company said.
“Our community has embraced the ease of traveling through San Bernardino International Airport and flying on Breeze to San Francisco and Provo,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “We heard our customers seeking more destinations and Breeze is delivering with new flights to Las Vegas and Hartford. Along with these new destinations, SBD’s onsite parking just footsteps from the terminal is only $5 per day.”
More information about San Bernardino International Airport, Breeze’s flight destinations and schedules, and SBD’s other aviation support services can be found at FlySBD.com.
