San Bernardino International Airport will be celebrating one year of passenger flights by hosting a free “Cruising at Altitude” concert on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Walters (an indie-pop band which had a huge hit with “I Love You So”) and Almost Monday will be performing on the 737 airplane stage.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase. Among the concessionaires are The Habit Truck, El Viejon Mariscos and Sushi, Miguel Tacos, Italia Pasta E Pizza, and Kona Ice.
All ages are welcome, and admission and parking are free.
However, tickets should be obtained in advance by visiting the airport website at flysbd.com
