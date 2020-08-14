The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians recently awarded a grant of nearly $300,000 to the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation.
The funds are designated to enhance and expand support of the Valley-Bound Commitment Program, a student success program created to eliminate economic barriers that might prevent low-income students from attending college.
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a transformative partner for SBVC and Valley-Bound students. Since Valley-Bound’s inception in 2008, more than 1,700 students have been served through the program. San Manuel has contributed nearly $2 million to support the Valley-Bound program over the past 12 years.
Valley-Bound is designed to assist Inland Empire students with their educational journeys and to eliminate financial barriers for students who do not have the financial means to continue their education beyond high school.
“Not only did we help students who were struggling in high school, but students who believed that they could not attend college,” Carmen Rodriguez, SBVC Dean of Student Equity and Success, explained. “It has been amazing to see the students become successful professionals and role models within their communities. The program provided families the excitement of having their child in college; it also motivated the parents to enroll in classes at SBVC. The beauty of this program is the opportunity to help not only the student, but also the entire family.”
The recently awarded grant funds are being used to purchase student textbooks, pay full time enrollment fees, finance student scholarships, purchase school supplies and graduation regalia. As some students may lack access to technology, the funds are also being used to purchase laptops for students with demonstrated need. Additionally, the grant supports the hiring of four additional part-time adjunct counselors, who will assist Valley-Bound students with academic planning.
At the 2019 Valley-Bound Commitment Luncheon, Valley-Bound student Kristina Jaramillo shared how the program has helped her as a student, particularly with the specialized guidance she received. “I never thought I’d see straight As on my transcripts,” Jaramillo said with a smile. “Having the counselors…they were the guidance that made me the student that I am today.”
The driving goal of the Valley-Bound Commitment Program is to increase college completion rates in the region, which will help produce an educated, skilled and qualified workforce for the continued economic well-being of the Inland Empire community. Past Valley-Bound Commitment program participants have gone on to become counselors, teachers, construction engineers, aeronautics specialists, and social workers. Several program alumni are now working throughout the San Bernardino Community College District as faculty and classified professionals.
Valley-Bound alumni have attended universities such as UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, CSU San Bernardino, Cal Poly Pomona, UCLA, Cal State Los Angeles, Cal Baptist, Embry Riddle, La Verne University and Sacramento State, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.