The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced plans for a three-day Virtual Career Expo on March 29-31 as it continues its quest to fill thousands of jobs across all areas of their enterprise.
These jobs will support phase one of the casino and resort expansion. With more than 2,000 permanent, full-time jobs slated for the end of 2021, this massive recruitment initiative will provide a much-needed economic boost to the area, San Manuel said in a news release.
San Manuel Casino, an economic development of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, is one of the largest employers in the Inland Empire with more than 5,000 employees at this time.
“Our virtual career expo in February led to 200+ job offers and connected us with over 500 potential team members,” said Peter Arceo, general manager. “We decided to expand the expo into a three-day event, to give candidates an abundance of opportunity to network with San Manuel leadership, attend career guidance webinar sessions, and participate in virtual job interviews.”
Participants can take part in the entire three-day event, or they can create their own experience by attending select sessions. There will be an information day, followed by a networking day, culminating in an interviewing day. Activities take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.
Each of the days will feature the virtual exhibit hall that includes 20 booths from various departments. Participants can visit the virtual booths to learn about the many career opportunities, including positions in Cage Operations, Facilities, Slots, Public Safety, Table Games, Housekeeping, Groundskeeping, Culinary Operations and more.
Those interested in participating can register on San Manuel’s career expo link at https://careerexpo.sanmanuel.com
