The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will celebrate San Manuel Casino’s 35th anniversary by unveiling the first phase of the resort expansion project on July 24.
Two brand-new floors of expanded gaming space will feature more than 1,500 additional slot machines, a new high-limit gaming room, new dining options, three new bars, and three luxury retail shops.
San Manuel Casino initially opened as a bingo hall in Highland on July 24, 1986, but in 1994 expanded into a 100,000-square-foot casino that featured slot machines and card games. From there, San Manuel Casino has continued to grow as it became one of the top entertainment destinations in Southern California.
“When our tribe set out in 1986 to build a bingo hall, we believed that if we could provide opportunities for our Tribal Community, our team members and our guests, we would secure a better future for our people. Now in 2021, with the opening of the new expansion, we continue to prioritize our team, our guests and our community building on the strength of the past,” said Ken Ramirez, chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, in a news release.
The first phase of San Manuel Casino’s resort expansion project will bring the overall footprint to just over 700,000 square feet and introduces their fifth and newest high-limit gaming room, The Enclave.
Overall, the new gaming expansion adds more than 1,500 additional slots, increasing the onsite total to 6,500 slots, making it the casino with the most slots in the Western United States.
There will also be 40 new table games, of which 39 will include progressive side bets, bringing San Manuel Casino’s total progressive table count to 123. The table games now feature up to $25,000 maximum bets.
“For 35 years San Manuel has been committed to innovation of experience,” said San Manuel Casino General Manager Peter Arceo. “Seeing our guests’ reaction when we drop the curtain on July 24th is going to be a special moment. This new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the support and leadership of the tribe and the countless hours of dedication from our team members.”
Serrano Vista Café, a 24-hour restaurant, will be opening in early August. Three new bars are also being added to the mix – Aces, Deuces, and Overlook.
In December, San Manuel Casino will open its first luxury resort, which Forbes named as one of the “35 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2021." The 17-floor hotel will feature 432 rooms, 127 of which are spacious suites with thoughtfully curated amenities, a relaxing pool deck with seven private cabanas, an additional restaurant and a full-service spa.
In 2022, San Manuel Casino will open its 3,000-seat entertainment venue.
