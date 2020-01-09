As San Manuel Casino continues to expand, so does its team.
San Manuel will hold a hiring event on Saturday, Jan. 11 to fill several hundred positions, the casino announced.
These positions span all San Manuel Casino departments, including food and beverage, transportation, slots, table games, housekeeping, entertainment, marketing, and facilities.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Event Center at Bear Springs Hotel, 27923 Highland Avenue in Highland.
Walk-ins are welcome, but candidates are encouraged to review open positions, register and apply in advance at www.SanManuelCareers.com.
San Manuel Casino offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits including health insurance, paid time off, 401k with matching, performance bonuses and more, the casino said.
San Manuel Casino, an economic development of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, is one of the largest employers in the Inland Empire with more than 5,000 employees currently.
Attendees are encouraged to come prepared as hiring managers will be onsite for interviews, extending on-the-spot offers, and conducting pre-employment checks to expedite the hiring process.
